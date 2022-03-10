Apple iPhones Dominated Best Selling Smartphone Category in 2021

Apple had a pretty good 2021 in terms of sales and overall performance. The demand for iPhones grew, and because of that, Apple was able to dominate in the best selling smartphone category in 2021. Out of the top 10 best selling smartphones in the world, Apple’s iPhones took seven positions. The top five devices were all iPhones. The data from Counterpoint Research suggests that Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling smartphone amongst all the devices on the list. The iPhone 12 had a 2.9% share in the global top 10 best-selling smartphones 2021 list.

iPhone 12 at Lower Price Became an Ideal Option for Users

The iPhone 12 became the best selling smartphone as it not only saw a reduction in price but wasn’t also much different from the iPhone 13. The second device on the list was again an iPhone 12 series model — iPhone 12 Pro Max, which took a 2.2% share.

At number 3, 4, and 5 were iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11. Surprisingly, iPhone 11 was still in great demand in 2021. Even in India, you can still get a brand new iPhone 11 from e-commerce platforms.

At number 6 was Samsung Galaxy A12, a budget smartphone with decent specifications. Xiaomi Redmi 9A took the seventh position, another budget 4G smartphone.

At number 8 and 9, again there were two iPhones — iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 13 Pro Max followed by Xiaomi Redmi 9 at the tenth position.

The recently launched iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 3 is also expected to make a lot of noise in the market. The iPhone SE 3 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC coupled with up 4GB of RAM and comes with a single 12MP camera sensor at the rear. The iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900 in India.

It is strange to see that none of the Chinese companies or Samsung smartphones could make it in the top 5 list. This is big evidence of how much people trust Apple if they are spending big money on smartphones.