iPhone 12 Series Device Now Priced Same as iPhone 11 in India

Apple’s iPhone 12 series device is priced the same as iPhone 11 in India now. It is a no brainer that iPhone 12 series is a better choice if you are going to buy an affordable previous-generation iPhone right now. The only thing is both the devices are listed on different e-commerce platforms. The iPhone 11 is listed on Amazon India, while the iPhone 12 series device that we are talking about is listed on Flipkart.

There’s one more thing. If you are looking for a larger display device, the iPhone 11 would be a better choice here, as the iPhone 12 series device that we are talking about here is the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 Price in India Right Now

The iPhone 12 mini is selling for Rs 50,099 on Flipkart with 64GB internal storage, while the iPhone 11 listed on Amazon India is selling for Rs 49,900. It is a price difference of Rs 200 only between both the smartphones.

The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch display. So if you are wanted a device with a slightly larger display, the iPhone 11 is a better price. However, that being said, the iPhone 11 runs on the A13 Bionic chipset, which is too old in 2022, while the iPhone 12 mini runs on the A14 Bionic SoC.

One thing that a person buying either of the devices must consider here is that the reselling price of these devices would be different. The iPhone 12 mini will obviously carry a better resell price over the iPhone 11 at any point in the future if it is kept in good condition.

If you can spend a few more, you can get the vanilla iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display and 64GB storage for Rs 53,999 only. It is not a big price difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini.