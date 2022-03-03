Apple Confirms 2022’s First Event on March 8, Check India Timing

Apple has started sending out invites for its first event of 2022. It will be a special event that will be again held virtually and live-streamed via various channels such as the official website of Apple and YouTube. The event will take place on March 8, 2022, at 10 AM PST, which is 11:30 PM on Wednesday. Apple has sent out invites telling people to join for the new event.

This time, Apple has named the even ‘Peak Performance’. Multiple new products are expected to launch during this event. Apple might bring the new MacBook Pro powered by an M2 chipset. If this happens, it will be the first time Apple will officially acknowledge the M2 chipset, and the MacBook Pro would become the first Mac to feature the M2 chipset.

Further, Apple might launch the most affordable iPhone ever — iPhone SE 2022. Many reports suggest that the iPhone SE 2022 would be priced around $300 (base variant). This would make it the most affordable iPhone in the lineup for the users. If you want to read more about the anticipated iPhone SE 2022, click here.

What Else Can Apple Launch During the First Event of 2022?

Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad Air. The previous-generation iPad Air launched in 2020 came with the A14 Bionic chipset. This time around, the iPad Air could feature the M1 silicon chipset announced by Apple in 2020. There’s already an iPad Pro powered by the M1.

There might be a few more surprise announcements in store for the Apple lovers. The event will happen quite late in the night in India. It will also be available for streaming again on YouTube like always.

In other news, Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 are selling for almost the same price in India. If you want to know more about this, kindly click here.

What is India Time for Apple Event?

As mentioned above, in India, the Apple event will start at 11:30 PM on March 8, 2022.