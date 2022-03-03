Vodafone Idea 1GB 4G Data Voucher Starts at Rs 19

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering its 4G data voucher starting at just Rs 19. This is the most affordable data voucher you can get from the telco today. Reliance Jio, the top competitor of Vi, is offering its entry-level 4G data voucher for Rs 15. Both the telcos offer 1GB of data with their entry-level 4G data vouchers, but there’s one big difference between the two.

The Rs 19 4G data voucher from Vi comes with a validity of 1 day only. However, the validity of Jio’s Rs 15 data pack from Jio is the same as the user’s base active plan. Let’s take a look at other data vouchers from Vi.

Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers You Can Get Today

Vodafone Idea offers a total of seven 4G data vouchers, including the Rs 19 pack. Under Rs 100, the telco has three more plans for Rs 48, 58, and Rs 98. With the Rs 48 plan, users get 2GB of data for 21 days. With the Rs 58 and Rs 98 4G data vouchers, users get 3GB and 9GB of data for 28 days and 21 days, respectively. It is worth noting that the Rs 58 voucher offers the longest validity amongst all the 4G data vouchers under Rs 100 by Vi.

The other three vouchers come for Rs 118, Rs 298, and Rs 418. The Rs 118 voucher comes with 12GB of data for 28 days. Lastly, the Rs 298 and Rs 418 vouchers were launched by the company with a tag of Work From Home plans.

With the Rs 298 plan, users will get 50GB of data for 28 days, and the Rs 418 voucher will come with 100GB of data for 56 days. These are all the 4G data vouchers offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi) to its 4G customers living across India. There are more such plans offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) that you can check out right by going to their mobile apps or the official website.