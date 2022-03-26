Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Don’t Fall for the Promise of S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the flagship smartphone from Samsung for 2022. While Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are also good, the S22 Ultra is in a league of its own. But there’s something that needs to be addressed. Many have said it before, and I will do it again; the Galaxy S22 Ultra is nothing but a Galaxy Note device branded into the S series.

If you want a Note device, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best option. The S Pen stylus is packed into the device at the bottom. It is not a bad device, but it is not what many users really need!

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ Decent Enough

If you want the experience of the flagship, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are decent enough. Both the devices bring a power-packed experience to the table and could be a very good alternative to the S22 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra is a powerful smartphone nonetheless. But it is also way more expensive, and most of the users buying it might not need it at all.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, are more affordable and can offer a similar experience.

Note that if you can look ahead of the Samsung smartphones, Apple’s iPhone 13 series is not a bad option. iPhones are different league smartphones and shouldn’t be compared with Androids. Regardless, in the same price range as the S22, you can get the iPhone 13. With cashback and exchange, the iPhone 13’s base model’s price could come under Rs 70,000, which is really not a bad deal.

With iPhone 13, a big advantage will be that the user will get OS updates for years to come, and Apple’s privacy policies are very strict. However, even Samsung has promised four years’ worth of OS updates with the S22 series, which is not bad for being an Android smartphone.