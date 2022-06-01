Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Enough Data for WFH

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering multiple prepaid plans to its users who are working from home (WFH). There are some plans from the telco that you can leverage to your advantage if you are working from home. The plans we are talking about come for Rs 319 followed by Rs 539 and Rs 839 plans. Users can choose from these plans for a seamless work experience from home. All of these plans offer sufficient data and great additional benefits. Let’s take a look at all of them in detail below.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 319 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers its Rs 319 plan with a validity of 31 days. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This means that the total amount of data offered by this plan is 62GB. This is not all that the users get with this plan.

Vodafone Idea also offers additional benefits to its users, including Binge all night, weekend data rollover, Vi movies and TV classic access from where the users can enjoy the benefits of unlimited movies, originals, live TV and much more on the app.

Users also get up to 2GB of backup data every month, at no extra cost. Note that post-consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 2GB, the speed will reduce to 64 Kbps. Also, post the daily 100 SMS limit, charges will be Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 539 Plan

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Rs 539 plan offers 2GB of daily data as well, but for 56 days. Under this plan, users enjoy truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Apart from this, users will also get Binge All Night which means you can enjoy night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am.

Users also get Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delight offers from the company. Also, note that post daily quota usage, data speed will reduce to 64 Kbps. Also, post the daily 100 SMS limit, charges will be Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 839 Plan

Lastly, with the Rs 839 plan offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi), users get 2GB of daily data for 84 days. Under this plan as well, users enjoy truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.

This plan also offers some additional benefits that is you can enjoy Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight offers from the company. Apart from that, post daily quota usage, data speed will reduce to 64 Kbps. Also, post the daily 100 SMS limit, charges will be Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.