iPhone 14 or iPhone 13, What Should You Wait For

iPhones are the most popular ultra-premium smartphones globally. Currently, the iPhone 13 series is the latest one from Apple, but very soon, iPhone 14 series will also arrive. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series around the 37th week of 2022, and the probable date of launch is September 13, 2022.

But the question is, should you wait for the iPhone 14 series, or should you go for the iPhone 13 series, which is available at a reduced price right now? Well, here are a few things you have to consider here.

iPhone 14 Will be Slightly Higher Priced

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with a new Max variant. It is also expected to be slightly more expensive than the current iPhone 13 base variant. For the Pro models, the rumour is that they will be $100 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro models.

For people who are not worried about the price a lot, the difference in specifications might not be too great either. This time, only the Pro models are expected to come with the A16 Bionic chips while the normal iPhone 14 devices, including the Max variant, are expected to feature the A15 Bionic chip that is already packed on the iPhone 13 series.

The thing is, if you have an urgency to buy a smartphone and you need a new iPhone, the iPhone 13 series could be a good option. But if you can wait for a little, the iPhone 14 series launch is also not far away. It is also worth noting that the iPhone 13 series would be even more discounted after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. The same happened with the iPhone 12 series when the iPhone 13 series launched. Further, users can also count on the festival discount that iPhones get during October or November every year on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.