iPhone 14 Launch Event Date Leaked, More Products to Launch on Same Day

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later in September this year. According to new development, Apple is likely going to launch the iPhone 14 series along with other products in the 37th week of this year. The leaked date for the event is September 13, 2022. Other products that might be revealed during the event include AirPods Pro Pro 2 and three Apple Watches.

According to the tipster, LeaksApplePro, Apple is yet to decide on whether it will be an online or an in-person event. However, if it is an online event, Apple will start recording for the event by mid-August very likely, and things will become more certain. Note that Apple has not even closely hinted that it will launch the iPhone 14 series on the said date above, but a look at the history suggests that September should be the month for the new iPhone series launch.

iPhone 14 Details Leaked So Far

The thing with leaked details is that some of them are true, and some are just fan-fiction. Regardless, this time, going by the details shared by many known and credible tipsters, Apple is finally going to drop the ‘mini’ iPhone and instead will launch a new ‘Max’ iPhone. So, there will likely be four iPhones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The normal iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are expected to come with 6.1-inch sized displays, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature 6.7-inch displays.

Further, there will be a difference in the pricing of the iPhone 14 series. Last year, when iPhone 13 series was announced, Apple hadn’t changed the price of its devices and had kept it the same as the iPhone 12 series.

But the iPhone 14 Pro models are this time expected to be priced $100 more. This makes sense as well since the cost of components and the chipsets are also on the rise.