Vodafone Idea and C-DoT Sign MoU to Develop and Deploy IoT/M2M Solutions in India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) on the occasion of ‘World Telecommunication and Information Society Day’ (WTISD). C-DoT is the premier research and development (R&D) centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Both the organisations will leverage each other’s expertise in their respective domains for deploying and developing IoT/M2M solutions in the country. Developing an IoT ecosystem has become an important aspect of every business that is looking to automate certain tasks and go digital. But there are a lot of challenges in deploying IoT solutions at scale. There are problems such as over the air (OTA) firmware upgrade, device network compatibility, remote device configuration, and more which are restricting the enterprises from reaping the benefit of IoT deployment at scale.

C-DoT and Vi to Work Together for Addressing Challenges in Deploying IoT Solutions in India

The C-DoT and Vodafone Idea have signed an MoU to work together to address the challenges that enterprises have to face while deploying IoT solutions in the country.

It is worth noting that Vi Business, the B2B arm of Vodafone Idea, is already offering IoT services to enterprises across the nation. This partnership between the organisations is going to help device providers in launching completely standardised and interoperable solutions in the market.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said the company is delighted to partner with C-DoT, which has strong capabilities for undertaking large scale development program programs in IoT and telecommunications.

“We strongly believe that IoT has huge potential, and as a leader in IoT, this partnership will enable IoT application and device providers to launch full-proof standardized and interoperable solutions in the market.”

This will be a boost to Vi’s enterprise business.