iPhone 14 Series Said to Feature Larger Displays than Ever

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year. One rumour that now almost every Apple enthusiast might know is that the iPhone 14 series will not feature the mini variant devices anymore. Instead, Apple will go with a new Max device.

While the launch of the iPhone 14 series is still months away, new information about the series has surfaced. The update comes from DSSC’s Ross Young, a credible tipster of Apple products.

iPhone 14 Series Will Come with Larger Displays Compared to iPhone 13 Series

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series were almost identical when it came to the display size. But the thing is, the iPhone 14 series is said to come with an even larger display.

According to Young, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.12-inch display which is bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 6.06-inch display. Further, the

iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.69-inch panel, which is slightly bigger than the 6.68-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

These are not huge differences, and most of the users won’t even notice them. But for tech geeks, these new larger displays are slightly more satisfying, regardless of how negligible the difference is.

Young said that the difference in screen size for the Pro models would be there because of the change in notch design. Now, these are some interesting developments for iPhone fans.

If you have been thinking about getting the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, maybe you should wait it out for a few months. This will be because of the new design that Apple is most likely going to introduce with the iPhone 14 series. Further, the camera system of the iPhone 14 series is also expected to be way more powerful than what users saw on the iPhone 13 series. The launch date hasn’t been announced by Apple yet.