Prepaid Tariff Hikes are Inevitable, What Should a Consumer Do

The telecom sector of India has been in a sort of fix for some time now. The growth is there, but just not enough for every telco to perform well. Jio and Airtel are the only profitable telecom operators right now.

To get themselves in a better position and make better returns out of their huge investments, the telcos are aiming for multiple prepaid tariff hikes. One has already come during December 2021, and another is expected to arrive by the end of 2022.

This will help the telcos in increasing their ARPU (average revenue per user) figure significantly from where it stands today. But as a consumer, what should you do to protect yourself from price hikes?

What Should Consumers Do During Prepaid Tariff Hikes?

As a consumer, there isn’t a lot you can do when all the private telcos increase the price of their services. But as a rational consumer, what you can do is find the best telco to purchase services from because if you are already spending more, why not do it for good services.

To protect yourself, you can charge multiple times in advance with your telecom operator at the current rates. See, the telcos don’t just increase the price of their plans overnight. They give the consumers plenty of time before they do that.

Consumers can recharge in advance with all the operators. This is called plan queuing. Note that queuing works differently with each operator. Jio is one operator that offers services at the lowest cost compared to other private telcos, and in addition to that, the telco also offers unlimited plan queuing service.

But doing it unlimited times doesn’t make sense. What if you had to change your network service provider from Jio to Airtel? If you port out of your Jio number, all your money spent on queuing is wasted. Thus, be rational, and don’t worry about spending a little more on mobile plans in the future against quality services.