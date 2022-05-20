5G to Disrupt How Indians Lead Their Lives, Onus on Telecom Sector Now

In the not-so-distant future, 5G will become a regular part of internet users in India. Since 5G is around the corner, the industry experts have already started talking heavily about it. In a recently held event, the telecom industry experts said that 5G would open up a lot of new opportunities for Indians. But for the next-generation technology to be commercially successful, the industry and the government will have to work together.

Check What the Industry Executives and Experts had to Say About 5G

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said with 5G, India has an exciting future to look forward to, and the onus is now on the telecom industry. Speaking at the 5th edition of the ‘5G India Leadership Summit 2022’, on the theme ‘Digitisation will define the future of 5G in India’, Jain said that India’s infrastructure is readying itself for the upcoming revolution and MediaTek is ready to lead from the front towards a smarter sustainable future.

Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), said with the inauguration of the prime minister’s 5G testbeds, the industry is on its way towards the indigenisation of 5G and that COAI is looking forward to working closely with the regulatory bodies and the service providers to navigate through the challenges.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint said, devices are an integral part of the 5G ecosystem through which end users and enterprises will realise the value add and transformational power of this new G and this time, it will expand far beyond just consumer devices. Thus, India needs a strong 5G device ecosystem both on the consumer and enterprise front.

This will be the first time that the Indian market will be ready for the telecom operators to offer new generation network technology services. Enterprises, as well as consumers, are acquiring 5G capable devices at a fast pace, and it will allow the telecom operators to monetise 5G fast.