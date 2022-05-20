Mi Band 7 Launch Date Confirmed, What You Should Know

Each year, Xiaomi comes out with a new fitness smart band under the Mi Band portfolio. Until now, the Mi Band series has been very successful in enticing users and generating revenues for Xiaomi. In 2021, Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 6 globally with the largest ever display and some great new features. Now, the launch of Mi Band 7 is around the corner.

The company has confirmed that Mi Band 7 will go official on May 24. Note that this is not a global launch but a launch that will only be limited to China. Xiaomi is expected to bring the Mi Band 7 along with other flagship products for 2022 around August in India. The official poster of the

Mi Band 7 is also out now.

Mi Band 7 Details Out So Far

First of all, in the image above, it is pretty evident that in terms of design, the Xiaomi Band 7 will look just like its predecessor. There’s no saying whether Xiaomi increased the size of the display even further.

According to rumours online, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will feature a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with resolution support of 490×192 pixels. Like every year, one thing is a given, Xiaomi would gear the product towards focusing on the users’ fitness. It will be interesting to see what new activity modes Xiaomi will add to the Mi Band 7.

The thing is, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed a lot about the product so far. However, the launch date is not very far, and on May 24, we will get to know everything there is about the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. As mentioned above, the device will likely go on sale in other countries later in the year.

This time though, it might be entirely possible that the Xiaomi Band 7 isn’t under the very affordable category as the cost of manufacturing electronic products has gone up significantly.