Infinix Note 12 vs Realme 9i – Which is the Better Affordable Smartphone

The Hong-Kong based manufacturer launched its new budget smartphone Infinix Note 12 in India yesterday. Considering the price range of the smartphone, Infinix Note 12 is all set to compete with the affordable models from Xiaomi and Realme. However, in this article, we are particularly going to take a look at how it compares with Realme 9i which was launched earlier this year with somewhat similar specifications. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between Infinix Note 12 and Realme 9i to determine which is a better affordable option.

Infinix Note 12 vs Realme 9i – Display

Infinix Note 12 has been launched with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display of the device has a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1000nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Realme 9i on the other hand comes featuring a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate with up to 400nits brightness. The device from Realme lacks an AMOLED display giving Realme 9i an upper hand.

Infinix Note 12 vs Realme 9i – Performance and OS

The new Infinix Note 12 arrives with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset capable of up to 2GHz clock speed. The processor on the device is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Note 12 operates on Android 11-based X OS 10.6 with an Android 12 update scheduled for August.

Realme 9i on the other hand features a Snapdragon 680 chipset based on the 6nm processor combined with the usual 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is virtually expandable up to 11GB. Additionally, the handset also features onboard storage of 128GB that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Infinix Note 12 vs Realme 9i – Camera Specs and Battery

Infinix Note 12 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. The front of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Realme 9i features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome camera for portrait images. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper. Realme 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charge technology as well.

Infinix Note 12 vs Realme 9i Price

Infinix Note 12 has been launched in India at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset will be available in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Gold colour options.

Realme 9i has comes at a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant, the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 and the model with a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration has been priced at Rs 15,999. The device will be available in two distinct colours – Prism Black and Prism Blue.