Moto E32s Launched With MediaTek Helio G37, Triple Cameras and More

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in Europe called the Moto E32s. The device comes as a successor to the Moto E32 handset and was launched without any major announcement. The company has made a few changes in the specs to enhance the smartphone in comparison to its predecessor. Mentioned below are the complete specifications and price details of the newly introduced Moto E32s smartphone from Motorola.

Moto E32s Specifications

Moto E32s have been launched with a 6.5-inch screen with a punch-hole design and a thick chin. The display screen at the front offers an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch hole at the front also houses the selfie camera.

The new Moto E32s are powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The processor on the smartphone is paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The smartphone operates on pre-loaded Android 12 OS.

Talking about the camera specifications of the smartphone, Moto E32s arrives with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 16MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The front of the device features an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Other notable features on the Moto E32s includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner, support for face unlock, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IP68 rated chassis. The handset measures 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm and weighs around 185 grams. Motorola has kept most of the features the same in the Moto E32s as its previous version except for the noticeable change in the processor. The UniSoc chipset featured in the Moto E32 has been replaced with a MediaTek chipset in Moto E32s.

Moto E32s Price

Moto E32 has been launched in Europe at a price tag of 149 Euros. The device will be available in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colour options. It is expected that the same smartphone will also be launched in India on May 27.