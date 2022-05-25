BSNL Bharat Fibre’s Rs 329 Plan Can be a Good Supplement at Home for a Single User

If you are living alone and want a broadband connection that is low in cost and offers sufficient speed for you to basically do everything you want to do on the internet, BSNL has a solid entry-level broadband plan in store. Bharat Fibre, the fiber broadband arm of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a Rs 329 plan as an entry-level option in select states. This is by far the most affordable broadband plan offered by all the major internet service providers (ISPs0). Let’s take a look at what’s special about this plan.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 329 Broadband Plan Details

The Rs 329 broadband plan from BSNL comes with 1000GB of data and offers up to 20 Mbps of speed. The download and upload speeds are uniform, i.e., 20 Mbps. The 1000GB data cap is sufficient for anyone using data at 20 Mbps speed and can easily last a month if used by a single or maybe two or three users at a time.

The thing is, this plan is very good for students who want to keep expenses as low as possible and study as much as they can. It could also be a good option for a person working from home. But the issues would come when multiple devices and users are connected to the Wi-Fi network.

Also, the price of the plan doesn’t include GST. So after taxes, the total cost of the plan would become Rs 388.22. It is well below the Rs 400 mark which is a good thing as it is a budget fibre plan. You can always upgrade to other high-speed plans offered by BSNL Bharat Fibre if the Rs 329 plan is not sufficient for you. The next affordable option offered by BSNL Bharat Fibre after the Rs 329 plan is the Rs 449 plan (some states don’t even get the Rs 329 plan from BSNL, so the Rs 449 plan is the most affordable for users living in such states/circles.)