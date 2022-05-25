Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans That Still Don’t Offer SMS Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country doesn’t offer users any SMS benefits with some of its prepaid plans. Thus, these plans are not the best if your Vi SIM is the primary connection as in the case of sending important SMSes such as for UPI or bank verification, you won’t be able to do it. Let’s take a look at the Vi plans which don’t offer any SMS benefits at all.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Without SMS Benefits

Vodafone Idea doesn’t offer SMS benefits with three of its prepaid plans. These plans cost Rs 109, Rs 129, and Rs 149. All of these are budget plans and can’t be relied upon if you need SMS benefits.

The Rs 109 plan is the most affordable option available from Vi in the prepaid category. With this plan, users get 200MB of data along with unlimited voice calling. Post consumption of the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the users will be charged at 50 paise per MB. While this plan won’t offer any SMS benefits, users can still send port out messages to 1900 at standard SMS tariffs. This plan carries a total validity of 15 days.

With the Rs 129 plan, users get 200MB of data and unlimited voice calling, the same as the Rs 109 plan, but for 18 days. Users will have to pay 50 paise per MB after consumption of FUP data.

Lastly, with the Rs 149 plan, users get 1GB of data with unlimited voice calling for 21 days. With this plan as well, there are no SMS benefits. Post FUP data consumption, users will be charged 50 paise per MB.

The base plan with which users get SMS benefits is the Rs 155 plan. But even with this plan, Vi offers users a limited 300 SMSes only. So in case, your Vi number is your primary connection, at least recharging with the Rs 155 plan is a good option if you want to send SMSes through your number.