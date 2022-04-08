Moto G22 Budget Smartphone With 90Hz Display launched in India

Motorola has just launched the Moto G22 in India. It is a budget smartphone geared toward users looking to get the best 4G experience for an affordable price. It is worth noting that the smartphone had already made its debut in the International market (Europe). The Moto G22 will compete directly with other smartphones including Realme C25Y, Redmi 10, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Infinix Note 11S. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone.

Moto G22 Specifications in India

The Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display which can support 90Hz refresh rate, thus, promising a smooth display experience. The device will run on Android 12 out of the box which is a great thing for a budget smartphone.

The Moto G22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device sports a 16MP sensor at the front.

Note that the internal storage of the Moto G22 can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card through a dedicated slot. There’s a Type-C port along with a 3.5mm audio jack present in the smartphone. For additional security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G22 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging. The charger is offered inside the box of the smartphone. let’s take a look at what the device will cost.

Moto G22 Price in India

The Moto G22 comes in a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 10,999 in India. It will be available in Cosmic Blue, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colours. The company is offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount on purchase of the device via Flipkart between April 13-April 14, 2022. It will go on the first sale on April 13, via Flipkart.