Xiaomi India Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Distributor Selection and Onboarding Process

Xiaomi India was recently awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for distributor selection and onboarding process for offline distribution. Xiaomi’s onboarding of a distribution partner involves a seven-layer evaluation technique along with the 5-I framework, which focuses on Infrastructure, Intent, Investment, Influence, and Involvement.

Started back in 2017 as an online brand, Xiaomi India now has the single largest offline exclusive brand presence in the country, said a release from the company. Xiaomi India has over 350+ distribution partners spread across 679 districts in the country.

With the certification, both Xiaomi and its partners will be able to get help in enhancing the customer experience, streamlining the process, and more, which will ultimately result in greater partner growth and satisfaction.

Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India, said the company’s endeavour is to deliver innovation to all, and this philosophy permeates all aspects of their strategy, execution, and planning.

Xiaomi India said that it would continue to review and improve its quality management systems and policies with the intent to provide high-quality and consistent service to consumers and partners.