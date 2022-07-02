Airtel Extended Rs 6000 Benefit to New Smartphones on June 1, 2022

Bharti Airtel, last year in October brought a new smartphone cashback offer for its users. The drive behind this offer was to incentivise customers in India to buy new 4G smartphones and then keep recharging with high-price Airtel plans. This way, Airtel would make its money, increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure and also onboard more customers to 4G in India. If you want people to form new habits or change something in their life, you need to give them an incentive. Airtel is doing just that with its Rs 6,000 smartphone cashback offer.

On June 1, 2022, Airtel extended the Rs 6000 cashback benefit to new 4G smartphones. Let’s take a look at these smartphones.

New Smartphones Under Airtel Rs 6000 Cashback Offer Added on June 1, 2022

On June 1, 2022, Airtel added a total of 10 new 4G smartphones under its offer. These devices were Itel A16 Plus, Itel A17, Itel A37, Itel P17, Nokia C01 Plus, Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, Tecno Pop6 Pro, Infinix Smart 6 HD, Motorola Moto G22, and Oppo A16E.

This means that users purchasing these devices in India would become eligible for the Airtel cashback offer. If you have forgotten about how the offer works and its benefits, all of it is mentioned below.

Airtel Rs 6000 Cashback Offer Details

To recall, Airtel introduced a Smartphone Cashback offer on October 8, 2021. The offer was given to the customers purchasing new eligible 4G smartphones. The devices would only be eligible if Airtel had included it in its list of eligible devices and when the user hasn’t activated Airtel’s network on the concerned new smartphone ever. Further, the smartphone is eligible for the offer until 30 days from its purchase date.

Users can get up to Rs 6,000 directly deposited into their bank account if they follow the terms and conditions of the offer carefully. Airtel gives this cashback in two tranches to the users in their Airtel Payments Bank account. So, if you don’t have an Airtel Payments Bank account, you better open one through the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel said that users will have to continue recharging with the eligible plans worth Rs 249 or more (1GB daily data and above for a minimum of 28 days service validity plan) for three years or 36 months continuously. Note that continuous recharge here means that users will have a window of 24 hours from the time their plan expires to recharge again to stay eligible for the offer.

The first tranche of Rs 2,000 will be transferred to the Airtel Payments Bank account of the customer after 18 months of continuous recharges. The second tranche of Rs 4,000 will be given after completing three years of 36 months of continuous recharges.

The amount will take around 90 days to reach the customer’s bank account after they have fulfilled the conditions. Users will have to accept the cash-back claim within 15 days from the communication from Airtel. So, if you miss out on that, you will not get the benefit. Postpaid users are not eligible for this offer.

Airtel is also offering a free screen replacement benefit for the Android phones purchased via an authorised sales channel of the OEMs. Airtel has partnered with Servify to do this.