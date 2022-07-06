Bharti Airtel Quietly Adds Rs 109, Rs 111, Rs 128 and Rs 131 Monthly Packs

Bharti Airtel, a major telecom operator in India, has added four new prepaid plans for its users. These plans are meant to give users something affordable to keep their SIM active. Of course, there was the Rs 99 plan already available for the users. But, the Rs 99 plan comes with 28 days of validity only. Users were slightly irritated that they didn’t get a super-affordable prepaid plan from Airtel, which comes with 30 days or a one-month service validity. Let’s take a look at the newly launched prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 109 and Rs 111 Prepaid Plan

The reason why I am mentioning these plans together is that they offer the same benefits to the consumers. Both the newly launched Rs 109 and Rs 111 prepaid plan from Airtel offers customers 200MB of data, Rs 99 worth of talktime and SMS at Rs 1 (local) and Rs 1.5 (STD). Calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second.

So, what’s the difference between the two? It is a minor difference. The Rs 109 plan comes with 30 days of service validity, while the Rs 111 prepaid plan comes with one month of service validity.

One month of service validity means that if the user is recharging on May 1, then the next recharge will be due on June 1. If you are wondering, yes, both these plans offer the same benefits as the Rs 99 plan. These plans just add a variety to the validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 128 and Rs 131 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel has launched two new plan vouchers worth Rs 128 and Rs 131. The Rs 128 plan comes with a service validity of 30 days, while the Rs 131 plan comes for one month. The benefits of both the plans are the same, which are – local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second, national video calls at 5 paise per second, data at 50 paise/MB, and SMS at Rs 1 (local) and Rs 1.5 (STD).

All of these are monthly packs. Technically, only two plans are purely monthly packs, but even the 30 days plans would act as monthly plans for months which have 30 days.