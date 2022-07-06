Reliance Jio Offering JioCall to 2G, 3G Users for Making VoLTE Calls

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in the country, is offering the JioCall app to consumers on 2G/3G smartphones for making VoLTE calls. Even if your 4G smartphone doesn’t support VoLTE (which would be pretty strange in today’s world), you can use the JioCall app for making HD calls. JioCall app can be downloaded through the Google Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS. Note that the JioCall app is meant exclusively for the Jio SIM and Jio network users. Let’s take a look at the features of the JioCall app.

JioCall App Features

The most basic feature of the JioCall app is to enable users to make HD voice and video calls. If users own a JioFi device, they can download the JioCall app on their 2G/3G smartphone and configure the mobile profile. Connecting with the JioFi network, users can make HD voice and video calls from their 2G/3G smartphones.

The best thing is that users can just use the phone dialer app to make HD calls. They don’t need to go to the JioCall app every time to do that.

JioCall app will allow a conference call of up to six participants and a video conference of up to four people, which is decent. The app can support RCS (rich communication services), and because of that, users can do a lot of things.

Creating doodles while in the call to express yourself or the location of the party and more is possible in real-time with the JioCall app.

JioCall app is not required much on the new generation smartphones as all of them come with support for VoLTE calls. JioCall will only work when the device is connected to the data network of Reliance Jio. That is why the JioFi would help you do that. But if you connect with the data network of Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea (Vi), it wouldn’t work.