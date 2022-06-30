Google Switch to Android App, Now Compatible With All Android 12 Phones

Google, a major technology company, has updated its Switch to Android iPhone software to apparently operate with all Android 12 handsets in an effort to make it simpler for new Android users to transfer their data from an old iPhone. According to IANS, the free iOS app facilitates the transfer of crucial information like your iPhone contacts and calendar entries and is intended to make switching to Android simple.

More about the Google’s Switch to Android App

“After receiving your new Android device, simply follow our setup instructions to complete the data transfer. You will be prompted to use the new Switch to Android app to connect your old iPhone and new Android phone either wirelessly or using your iPhone cord” the company wrote in a blog post.

The company also stated that after the device is ready, they can check out the features to get started on their new Android device.

Sending messages is simple and entertaining with the Messages app and Gboard, especially with friends who use Android. A large range of Chrome books, Wear OS smartwatches, Google TV gadgets, and Fast Pair enabled headphones, like Pixel Buds, that function better with your phone is available to users.

Thanks to RCS, you can have group conversations, share high-quality pictures and videos, read receipts, and emoji replies. Thousands of emoji mashup stickers are now available to help you convey your emotions.

Google Meet on Android makes it simpler than ever to video chat with loved ones who also have Google accounts. Or, if you prefer FaceTime, you may still utilise it using Chrome’s most recent release. You may also chat for free with anyone in the world using Google Play apps like WhatsApp.

In fact, some Apple products, like AirPods, will continue to function with their Android mobile. By presenting a QR code on the iPhone, the Switch to Android app starts a transfer process that transfers photographs, videos, contacts, and calendar events.