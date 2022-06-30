Vodafone Idea Claims UP West and Uttarakhand 4G Networks Enhanced

Vodafone Idea has just announced that it improved the 4G network for its customers living in the Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand. The telco has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on 3100+ sites as well as 1800 MHz band on 10295 sites in both the regions. Vi said that 97.5% of the population in the circles will enjoy stronger network coverage indoors while they access entertainment, study or work.

The telco has claimed that customers in the residential areas of Hardwar, Dehradun, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Agra, Roorkee, Bareilly, Meerut, Mathura, and more are experiencing enhanced voice and data experience even indoors in high population pockets of these cities.

Vodafone Idea has Increased Data Capacity 4.8 Times

Vi said that it has added 3195 TDD sites in Uttarakhand and UP West between September 2018 and May 2022, increasing the data capacity by 4.8 times.

Vi has deployed 56.2 MHz of spectrum across several bands – 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz, making it the most robust telecom service provider in the UP West and Uttarakhand. For ensuring a better voice and data experience indoors, the company is leveraging the 900 MHz spectrum.

Further, Vi is the only telco with a 4G network on the 2500 MHz band in the state. Vi said that it has also been upgrading the 3G customers in the state to 4G and has refarmed the 3G spectrum for 4G in more than 15 towns and 10 districts.

Vodafone Idea has made several such announcements in the last month. The telco has been trying to communicate to the people of different states where it has a strong presence to try out its services. Vi has some very solid prepaid plans under its portfolio with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits and Vi Movies & TV bundled. There are many other products and services that a user in India can purchase from the telco.