Vodafone Idea Ahead of Airtel, Jio in Delivering Better Voice Quality

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has been offering a better voice quality experience to users than its competitors, Jio and Airtel. While Vi isn’t the best at everything, the telco has certainly bagged recognitions for some of the key metrics which make a big difference in the kind of overall experience a consumer has. According to the TRAI MyCall Data, Vi continues to be rated the highest on call quality parameters from January to May 2022.

It is worth noting that Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only telecom operator in India to be recognised for scoring the best in voice call quality across 2G/3G/4G networks on an aggregate basis as well as individually on 2G, 3G, and 4G.

Check Out Vi’s Score for Indoor, Outdoor and While Travelling Voice Call Connectivity

According to the data shared by TRAI MyCall, for the month of May 2022, Vi is the only telco with a score of 3.9 out of 5 for indoor calls, 3.5 for outdoor calls, and 4.6 while travelling over 2G/3G/4G networks on an aggregate basis.

Specifically talking about the voice call quality for 4G networks, Vi had the highest rating of 4.4 amongst all the telecom operators. Vi scored 4.5 in the indoor call measure, 3.7 on outdoor calls, and 4.7 while travelling with 4G networks.

TRAI’s MyCall data is crowd-sourced in nature and is collected through the TRAI MyCall application by mobile users across the nation. This is certainly a positive for the telco and its investors. Vi has also been recognised by Ookla for delivering the fastest 4G network in the country. When it comes to upload speeds, Vi is again the best in the country amongst all the telcos. A lot of factors go into making the mobile data and call experience good for the consumers. Vi has been making efforts to ensure that its consumers get the best experience possible.