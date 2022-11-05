Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card Launched: Check Benefits, Eligibility

A new credit card from Flipkart and Axis Bank has been made available to the online retailer's Indian customers. The e-commerce behemoth has unveiled the Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite credit card, which can be used for both on and off-Flipkart purchases. Customers can earn SuperCoins, which can be used for extra deals and discounts, after every transaction through Flipkart's rewards programme. Customers who choose the new Super Elite card from Flipkart and Axis Bank will receive a number of incentives. The new card can be activated and used to make several claims for incentives from the customer. Let's examine the list of benefits that were announced upon card activation in more detail.

500 SuperCoins on card activation

15 per cent off on Flipkart flights

30 per cent on items purchased from Flipkart Health+

Rs 500 off on Myntra

10 per cent off on flights booked via Clear Trip

Two months of trial membership for YouTube Premium

25 per cent off on hotel bookings made via Clear Trip

1 year of Lenskart Gold Membership

Three months trial subscription of Gaana Plus

For every Rs 100 spent by customers on Flipkart, 12 additional SuperCoins will be given. Users of the Super Elite credit card will receive two SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent on transactions made outside of Flipkart using the card. Over non-Plus members, Flipkart Plus members will receive additional benefits. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you can earn up to 400 SuperCoins for any transaction that costs Rs 2,500 or more. A maximum of 200 SuperCoins can be earned by non-Plus members for transactions totalling Rs 2,500 or more. A 20% discount at specific restaurants is another benefit of the Super Elite credit card. Additionally, the card provides a 1% waiver on the gasoline surcharge.

These SuperCoins are rewards that customers can use across several platforms. These rewards can also be used at Myntra, Clear Trip, PhonePe, YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Domino's, Zomato, Leaf, boAt, Noise, Airtel, MobiKwik, and Paytm in addition to Flipkart.

Users That Qualify for the Card

Salary workers with a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000 are eligible to apply for the card, according to Flipkart. The Super Elite card is also available to independent earners with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 or more and self-employed business professionals.

Visit the dedicated website and select "Apply now" to submit an application. Your registered cellphone number will get an SMS. There will be a link in the SMS that may be utilised to submit an application for the credit card. The membership cost for the Super Elite card is Rs 500, and it will be added to your first statement. If your total spending reaches Rs 2 lakh the next year, this fee is eliminated.