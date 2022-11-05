Apple TV+ Subscription Available for Free for Two Months, Here’s How

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Apple TV+

The premium streaming service Apple TV+ is currently giving away a two-month free trial. The computer giant with headquarters in Cupertino has collaborated with Selena Gomez, a well-known singer and actress. 'My Mind and Me' is the title of the newest documentary from Gomez. With the two-month complimentary membership, Apple hopes to publicise the release. Additionally, as a special gift to her Twitter followers, the singer shared a free trial of Apple TV+.

Here’s How To Take Advantage of the Offer

Gomez provided a link to the Apple website in a tweet, so interested parties could sign up for a free trial of two months of Apple TV+. This webpage is also accessible directly. According to the URL, "new and qualifying returning clients" receive a redemption coupon. The "Accept 2 Months Free" option must be clicked by users before they are asked to input their Apple ID. It's important to keep in mind that the code is only good until December 2nd and that unless the membership is cancelled before the trial period expires, it will renew automatically.

In the documentary "Mind and Me," Selena Gomez is followed for the last six years of her life. It offers an inside look into a celebrity's life and the many obstacles she overcame, such as mental health problems, her failed relationship with Justin Beiber, and a kidney transplant. The documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" will be accessible via the Apple TV app once it is made available on Apple TV+. It is available on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Only a seven-day free trial is available for Apple's Plus subscription. After the trial time, a monthly fee of Rs 99 is applied to the subscription. Additionally, new Apple product owners receive a free 3-month trial of TV+. Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Servant, Shantaram, and other exclusive shows from the brand may be found only on the Apple TV+.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

