WhatsApp No Longer Allows Desktop Users Send View Once Messages

Reported by Bhavya Singh

WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Meta, no longer permits desktop users to send view-once messages. Desktop users are no longer able to send and open messages with a single click, according to WaBetaInfo, an online platform that tracks the release of new and planned WhatsApp features. This covers WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform version), WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), and WhatsApp beta for Mac (native Catalyst app).

Reasons To Disable the Desktop’s “View Once” Functionality

The decision to remove the view once function from the desktop, according to the report, was made because it would not be consistent with the screenshot-blocking feature. When a user sends view once messages, it provides another level of protection. While a person can open the view once messages on their PC in order to take a screenshot, they cannot screenshot view once messages on their smartphone. The sender's privacy may have been violated as a result of this.

With the recent updates, WhatsApp has made sure that the recipient is no longer able to screenshot a message once it has been opened on a desktop. In spite of this, they are still able to use a different phone to capture a screenshot of the view-once message. So, it's a good idea to use caution while sending messages or media to other WhatsApp users.

Four new features have been added by WhatsApp to improve user experience. This contains features like Communities on WhatsApp, 32-person video conferencing, groups with up to 1024 participants, and the capacity to create in-chat polls.

As you may remember, WhatsApp Communities is a significant update that is now being rolled out. These are tight-knit groups that require more organising and management tools for their communication. Group discussions on WhatsApp can now be organised by connecting many groups together under a single umbrella in areas like neighbourhoods, workplaces, and parents at school. Communities on WhatsApp will be created and managed by group admins. Additionally, administrators have the option of creating new groups or joining pre-existing groups to determine which groups are a part of their Community.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

