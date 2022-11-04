Communities: What is So Great about this New WhatsApp Feature

WhatsApp’s Communities feature is finally accessible to users. A larger parent group or community can now contain numerous WhatsApp groups that were previously separate due to the new capability. You can utilise Communities in the following ways, and here is everything you need to know about how it will function.

WhatsApp Communities Feature

WhatsApp Communities enable administrators to group the several groups they oversee under a single, larger parent group or community. The admin now has more options, which makes tasks like large-scale coordination considerably simpler, more adaptable, and less time-consuming. A new Community can have several groups created when an admin creates it. In addition to the default announcement group, which has a capacity of 5000 members, users can add up to 50 additional groups. Admins can use this central announcement group to distribute critical notifications to the Community as a whole as well as all of its inclusive sub-groups, which can now have up to 1024 members.

Additionally, administrators can run polls in smaller groups, and shareable call links now allow for calls of up to 32 people. Files up to 2GB in size can also be sent by members. Users can quit a group and remain a part of the overall Community; in this case, they will continue to receive the announcements shared in the main announcements group.

Later, WhatsApp will also offer closed groups for Communities. Little is known about the functionality at this time, but it appears that these will be groups that Community members can join only with admin permission.

Steps To Create a WhatsApp Community

Users can locate the option to start a Community by going to the Menu on iOS or the New Chat icon on Android. After that, they can add a profile photo as well as a community's name and description. Users will have the option to add already-existing groups or create new ones within the Community. You will be able to add all currently existing groups here if you are an admin who already manages several groups. Similar to how you would typically add new members to a WhatsApp Group, you can fill new groups with members if you're building them. Additionally, each group may have a unique name, description, and profile icon.

The feature should be accessible throughout the world, as WhatsApp earlier today announced that it has been rolled out globally. However, WhatsApp also stated that the function would be available to all users in the upcoming months, indicating that it may not be available to all users at once. You will have to wait for the functionality if the changelogs for WhatsApp updates do not include the Communities feature. If you do receive the update, the camera tab will be replaced by the Communities tab at the very left of the main screen.