Redmi K60 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Check Details

The Redmi K60 series is supposedly the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's upcoming flagship model. Although there is no official release date for the lineup just yet, it appears that online leaks of the phones' characteristics have already taken place. It appears that a Chinese tipster has provided information on the Redmi K60. So let's take a look at the device's specification and other details.

Redmi K60 Specification and Features (Rumoured)

The source claims that the Xiaomi sub-brand is developing at least two phones with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset; one of these devices is thought to be the standard Redmi K60. The announcement of this chipset is pending. He claims that one of these versions, believed to be the standard Redmi K60, may have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout, a 5,500mAh battery, and a 48MP rear camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rumoured smartphones' display is reported to have a 2K resolution. Additionally, it is said that they support 100W charging.

It is anticipated that the Redmi K60 series will replace the Redmi K50 lineup. In March, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were introduced in China. It should be noted that Xiaomi has not revealed any information on the Redmi K60 series yet, so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Redmi K50 Specification and Feature

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC powers the Redmi K50 Pro, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC is found within the Redmi K50. They have liquid cooling technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2K displays with support for Dolby Vision.

Redmi K50 Price

The Redmi K50 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (about Rs 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 28,700) for the same configuration.