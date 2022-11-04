STL Releases Performance Report for Q2 FY23

Today, one of the top digital network integrators in the business revealed its financial results for the three months that ended September 30, 2022. Revenues were Rs 1,768 crores, up 17% YoY and 12% QoQ for STL, indicating healthy growth. The US and Europe accounted for over 70% of total income. STL's status as a leading global partner for 5G and FTTH was further solidified by a sizable order book worth Rs 11,697 crores.

The Deployment of 5G, FTTH, and Data Centres Is Speeding Up Globally

The global roll-out of 5G, FTTH, and data centres is accelerating, and optical demand is on a steady upward trajectory. By 2024, it is anticipated that the market for optical fibre cable will be worth around $10 Billion.

The long-awaited 5G roll-out in India has begun and will heavily rely on fibre, with telcos intending to lay 2,00,000 cable kilometres and spend between $1.5 Bn and $2.5 Bn on fibre roll-out over the next two to three years. In this current decade of network construction, both in India and abroad, STL has already made significant investments for this demand cycle and is playing a crucial role.

STL is moving in the right direction to join the top three optical players worldwide. The world now recognises broadband as a basic necessity, according to Ankit Agarwal, managing director of STL, who expressed confidence in the company's future trajectory. The attempts to link the remaining 40% of the world are being coordinated by 5G, FTTH, and rural connection initiatives. In this decade of network construction, fiberisation will take centre stage, and STL is completely equipped to satisfy this need with its worldwide capabilities, top personnel, and technology-led solutions. To quickly and sustainably establish these networks, we are always coming up with new ideas.

Consistent, long-term client wins: STL announced one of its greatest quarterly order intakes of Rs 3,200 crores. The business entered into agreements with Vocus in Australia and a leading US telecom service provider. It also secured a significant contract for Optical Interconnect with a premier European telecom service provider. This contract includes plug-and-play FTTx accessories and connectorised systems.

Market momentum in important markets: STL currently owns an 11% market share of the global (ex-China) OFC market and a 14% market share in the US. The business claimed a healthy order book in India, including lucrative contracts in important industries.

With 742 patents, STL leads the field in innovation. The company recently introduced India's first multicore fibre, which will treble network capacity. Additionally, it disclosed customised options for fiberisation of rural areas and towers.

Making progress toward the Net-Zero by 2030 vision, STL announced that 100% of its operations in India and Italy are now Zero Waste to Landfill certified, making it the first optical manufacturer in the world to acquire this certification for all of its Indian operations