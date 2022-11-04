DoT Makes a Decent Move to Proliferate Presence of Broadband in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • Broadband internet has made a big difference in the lives of people, especially during the pandemic.
  • Fixed broadband service providers saw a massive surge in demand because of the need for reliable internet, which the mobile networks weren't giving.
  • The change will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

DoT

Broadband internet has made a big difference in the lives of people, especially during the pandemic. Fixed broadband service providers saw a massive surge in demand because of the need for reliable internet, which the mobile networks weren't giving. In order to boost the presence of broadband in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has scraped mandatory testing for products such as cordless phones, routers, transmission terminal equipment and LAN switches. Now, these products have come under a self-certification regime. This will enable a faster flow of new products into the market, which will further result in the scaling of broadband presence in the Indian market.

According to an ET Telecom report, the change will come into effect from January 1, 2023. It will be a good move, both for the consumers as well as the companies. The time taken for a product to reach the market will be reduced because of this. Firms that engage in selling routers, LAN switches and cordless phones will be able to benefit from this move in a major way.

According to the report, there was a big shortage of products like LAN switches and routers in the recent past. The telecom operators and the internet service providers had to reach out to the telecom department to fix this problem of shortage of equipment.

