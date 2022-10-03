BSNL Offering Single and Dual-Band ONT Routers for Free

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) customers are entitled to free ONT routers. There is no deposit required for these ONT routers, and there is no installation fees either. Let's examine the ONT offers made by the BSNL in more detail.

BSNL Single Band ONT Router

If you purchase any one of the Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, or Rs 1499 plans for a duration of six months, you will receive a single-band ONT router free of charge. For these ONT routers, there is no deposit required, and there is no installation fees.

BSNL Dual Band ONT Router

The only difference between the Dual band ONT router offer and the Single band ONT router offer is that you can only receive this dual band ONT router if you purchase one of the Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, or Rs 1499 plans for a period of 12 months. Additionally, there are no installation costs or needed deposits with these plans either.

All the information you require for the Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 plans is provided here.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 package offers up to 60 Mbps of speed, 3.3TB of FUP data, 2 Mbps beyond the speed and unlimited voice calls.

BSNL Rs 799 Plan

The Rs 799 internet plan, also known as Fiber Value 799, gives customers access to speeds of 100 Mbps, 3.3TB FUP limit, 2 Mbps post FUP speeds, and unlimited voice calls.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

Users of the Rs 999 plan (also known as Fiber Premium 999) can enjoy download and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps for a total of 2TB before the speeds drop to 10 Mbps.

BSNL Rs 1499 Plan

The Rs 1,499 Bharat Fiber Ultra package, which is the final option, provides users with 200 Mbps speeds, a 3.3TB FUP limit, and unlimited landline voice calls.

The GST is not included in any of these plans, as should be noted. The Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans additionally include a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.