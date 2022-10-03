India will Get 100 5G Labs from the Govt: Telecom Minister

Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, on his visit to IMC 2022 day 2, said that the launch of 5G is going to be a defining moment not only for India but for the world. Goyal complimented all the researchers, private organisations, and startups for their innovative work and for finding practical solutions to the day-to-day problems of business and people's lives. 

Highlights

  • On day two of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Indian government is going to set up over 100 5G labs across the nation.
  • Vaishnaw also invited comments for the draft of the Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022.

5G

After the 5G launch, the innovation and the kind of technology that Indians are used to is going to get multiple times better and faster. On day two of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Indian government is going to set up over 100 5G labs across the nation. Vaishnaw requested the telecom industry to come together and convert 12 of these 100 labs into telecom incubators for training students and doing experiments.

Along with this, Vaishnaw also invited comments for the draft of the Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022. He said that the government is working towards simplifying the licensing regime for all the telecom players.

Today is day 3 of the IMC 2022 and if you want to experience the 5G technology yourself, just walk into Pragati Maidan by registering yourself as a visitor.

Videos

  Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

  Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

