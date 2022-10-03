Airtel 5G Speed Test on a Live Network: See Results

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The speed test was done using the C-band frequency. The Airtel person at the booth of the telco explained that this test is done while many other devices were connected to it. So this was a real-world scenario, and the network to which the public was connected to was delivered via one of the four cells that Airtel had deployed.

Airtel 5G

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has participated in the 5G launch at the IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2022. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said Airtel is launching 5G in eight cities of the nation on October 1. This was just twice the number of cities that Jio is looking to launch 5G services in. Airtel has taken the lead here, and it seems like the telco has an impressive network as well. We did a live test of Airtel at the ongoing IMC event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Let's take a look at the speed test now.

Airtel 5G Speed Test Live

For the speed test that we did, we used the latest flagship from Samsung - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We had the Airtel SIM inside the device. The speed test was able to deliver a download speed of 1.8 Gbps and an upload speed of 130 Mbps. Take a look at the speed test details below, and we have the video of the speed test here - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ann-Y3sfDoM

The speed test was done using the C-band frequency. The Airtel person at the booth of the telco explained that this test is done while many other devices were connected to it. So this was a real-world scenario, and the network to which the public was connected to was delivered via one of the four cells that Airtel had deployed. Yes, Airtel SIM users could actually connect to the 5G network if they had a compatible smartphone with them at the IMC booth of Airtel.

Bharti Airtel is planning to launch 5G in all of the major cities of India by March 2023 and then all of the country by March 2024. Note that the speed test results can differ depending on the smartphone you have. Different devices have different capacities to handle download speeds.

