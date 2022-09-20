India Fell 7 Spots Globally in Median Fixed Broadband Speeds: Ookla

Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, has just published a new report on the Speedtest Global Index for August 2022. The company releases data every month listing countries in different ranks depending on the kind of median speeds that users get in the mobile as well as the fixed-broadband departments.

According to the data from the latest report, in the month of August, India maintained its global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th position. However, India decreased seven spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 71st in July to 78th for the month of August 2022.

Overall, the country witnessed a slight increase in median mobile download speeds from 13.41 Mbps to 13.52 Mbps and overall fixed median download speeds from 48.04 Mbps to 48.29 in the month of August from the previous month.

According to the August Speedtest Global Index, Brazil registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 14 spots globally, with Norway at rank #1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Palestine registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 27 spots, with Singapore at rank #1 in global fixed median speeds.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.