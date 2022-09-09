5G Phone Users in India See 53% Faster Overall Download Speeds than 4G Phone Users

Ahead of the 5G network launch in India, there are many users who already own a 5G smartphone. According to an Opensignal report, over 9.7% of active smartphones are already 5G enabled in India. This means that the telecom service providers will have a slightly ready market when they launch 5G services. But the interesting thing is that 5G phone users in India are already getting faster download speeds than users who own 4G smartphones. This is what the report from Opensignal seems to suggest. Be it the overall download speeds or the average download speeds, 5G phone users are getting a faster download experience than 4G phone users.

5G Phone Users are Getting up to 59.3% Faster Avg Download Speeds

According to the report, 5G-capable smartphone users in India across 30 Indian cities are getting between 39.2% to 59.3% faster download speeds as compared to users who are using non-5G phones. When it comes to overall download speeds, Opensignal said that the download speeds for 5G phone users was around 30.9% to 53% faster than what 4G phone users got.

This is an interesting study as even with 4G networks; it seems like it is better to own a 5G smartphone than a non-5G smartphone. The number of affordable 5G phones is going to rise in the Indian market. Reliance Jio is also working with Google to develop an affordable 5G smartphone like the JioPhone Next, which was targeted toward 4G users.

If you are purchasing a new smartphone, then it would be a wise decision to go for a 5G-enabled device if you want to experience 5G. Users living in the metro cities are going to be experiencing 5G before other parts of the country. It would be interesting to see the uptake of 5G network services once it is available in several parts of India.