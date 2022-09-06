Xiaomi Launches Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G in India: Complete Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of the device's display is 400nits, and it has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. As mentioned, it is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The internal storage can be expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. 

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones in India. These two devices are the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Redmi 11 Prime 4G. Both are meant for budget consumers and have almost the same specifications. The major difference in the devices is the chipset. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, while the Redmi 11 Prime 4G comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Take a peek at the specifications and prices of the devices below.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications in India

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of the device's display is 400nits, and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. As mentioned, it is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The internal storage can be expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There's support for face unlock as well.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G Specifications in India

Redmi 11 Prime 4G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is again 400nits, and it is powered by the new MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait sensor. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi is offering the charger inside the box with both smartphones.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Price in India

Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available in two memory variants and three colours (Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black):

a) 4GB+64GB = Rs 13,999

b) 6GB+128GB = Rs 15,999

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G will be available in India in two memory variants as well:

a) 4GB+64GB = Rs 12,999

b) 6GB+128GB = Rs 14,999

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will go on the first sale on September 9, 2022, via Amazon and official Xiaomi retail channels at 12 PM.

