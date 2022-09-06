Realme C33 Launched in India with 5000mAh battery and More

Realme has just launched its latest offering for the Indian market. It is an affordable 4G smartphone that has been in discussion for days now. The Realme C33 comes with a big 5000mAh battery inside and a big display. The device has a single camera sensor at the rear and is priced under Rs 10,000. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the device below.

Realme C33 Specifications in India

The Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch display with support for 120Hz touch-sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. For additional security, the Realme C33 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the side. It will run on Android 12 out of the box.

As mentioned above, the smartphone has a single camera sensor at the rear. It is a 50MP sensor, and for selfies, there's a 5MP sensor at the front. The device houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging. The Realme C33 is meant to be an affordable 4G smartphone for the masses. Let's take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Realme C33 Price in India

Realme C33 has launched in India for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants. It will be available in three colour options, including Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold. Realme C33 will go on the first sale in India from September 12 at 12 PM. You can buy it from Flipkart, where a flash sale will be conducted. Users purchasing the smartphone through an IDFC Bank credit card will get a discount of Rs 1,000. So the effective price of the device would come down to Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 for the two variants.