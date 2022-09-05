Realme C33 Price Disclosed Ahead of Its Launch

Prior to the device's release in India, the Realme C33's specifications and price have been revealed. On September 6 at noon, the smartphone will go official in India. Three different colours and two storage configurations are believed to be available for the handset's launch. Ahead of the smartphone's launch on Tuesday, the price and specifications may have been exposed on Flipkart. A 6.5-inch screen with HD+ quality is what the Redmi C33 is rumoured to have. Up to 4GB of RAM will be used, and the device will be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC.

The Flipkart webpage for the Realme C33 momentarily appeared live before it was taken down, according to a 91Mobiles report. The Flipkart webpage also revealed the smartphone's price in India, available colours, and some of its characteristics.

Realme C33 Specifications and Features (Expected)

A 5,000mAh battery unit, which Realme claims would provide up to 37 days of standby battery life, is verified to be included in the Realme C33. According to the landing page, the Realme C33 will weigh roughly 187g and have a thickness of 8.3mm.

According to 91Mobiles, the Realme C33 would have a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ quality. A Unisoc T612 SoC, along with up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, might power it. The built-in storage space can be increased by up to 1TB. Speaking of the camera features, the smartphone is reported to have a 50MP dual-back AI camera arrangement with an LED flash, according to the dedicated landing page. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking it. It will apparently have a 5MP selfie camera up front.

Realme C33 Price (Expected)

According to the rumour, the Realme C33's base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage will cost Rs 10,999. According to reports, the top-tier model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 11,999. According to the report, the phone would come in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colour variants. The smartphone is rumoured to be sold through Flipkart, and the e-commerce site may provide a 5% cash back on purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank cards.