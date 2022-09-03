Realme C33 India Launch Scheduled for September 6

The company stated today that the Realme C33's India launch date had been set for September 6. It has been confirmed that the upcoming Realme smartphone would include a 50MP primary back camera and a 5,000mAh battery unit. There are currently no known additional information about the device. On the official Realme India website, a microsite for the device has, however, gone live. It will sport a twin rear camera arrangement. The Realme C33 was rumoured to have three colours and different storage options last month.

Realme C33 Specifications and Features

A 50MP primary sensor will be part of the dual back camera arrangement of the Realme C33. The Realme smartphone, according to the company, has the highest pixel performance in its class, includes the CHDR technology for crisper backlit shots, and has a variety of shooting settings. A 5,000mAh battery unit, rated to provide up to 37 days of standby, has been confirmed to be included in the handset. A battery-saving extreme mode will also be added to the phone.

Realme has also verified that the phone will be 8.3mm thin and weigh 187g in addition to these specs. According to the microsite, the Realme C33 will be available at least in three colours at launch. Before its debut, more information about the smartphone should be made public.

According to reports, the smartphone comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Realme C33 Price and Other Details

Recently, a tipster disclosed the Realme C33's storage capacity and colour options. The source claims that the phone will be available in the colours Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. A pricing range of Rs 9,500 to Rs 10,500 is also claimed to apply to the handset.

