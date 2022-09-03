iPhone 14 Two New Alleged Features that Sound Really Exciting

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

iPhone 14 series is reportedly going to get satellite connectivity support. This might have been possible with the iPhone 13 series itself. But due to some reasons, Apple decided to delay the support for satellite connectivity for iPhones to the iPhone 14 series. 

iPhone 14 series is going to launch pretty soon globally. Apple has said that it will conduct its September event, 'Far Out', on September 7, 2022. Apple is allegedly planning to revamp the way people look at iPhones. Yes, sure, they are going to be the super-premium devices they have always been, but there are going to be a lot of new exciting additions which consumers have wanted for a very long-time. First of all, there is a strong indication that this year, there will be no new mini iPhone. Then, you would be getting a new iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. But there are two alleged features on the iPhone 14 series that sound really exciting and could add a whole new meaning to the iPhones.

iPhone 14 Series Two Features that Could Change the Game

We know that satellite communication (satcom) players are trying to build a global constellation of LEO (low-earth-orbit) satellites that would enable network connectivity for many users who live in areas where terrestrial networks can't reach. But for that, these users need to first own a device that is capable of handling satellite connectivity.

Well, iPhone 14 series is reportedly going to get satellite connectivity support. This might have been possible with the iPhone 13 series itself. But due to some reasons, Apple decided to delay the support for satellite connectivity for iPhones to the iPhone 14 series.

Then, after all these years, we could finally see Apple adding support for 30W fast charging for its iPhone 14 series devices. This could only be reserved for the Pro models. Regardless, it is something that the users would be really happy to see. Fast charging is something that Apple hasn't achieved yet with the Lightning port, and the company has stayed away from using the Type-C port. But that could potentially change with the iPhone 14 series. Whether that's true or not is something that we will get to know on September 7, 2022.

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

