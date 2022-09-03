OTT Releases You Must Not Miss out this Weekend

There are several over-the-top (OTT) releases that are available for users that they must not miss out on this weekend. We are going to list the names of the TV shows as well as movies here which are going to be released on different OTT platforms. Thus, if you want to watch all of them, you will need a subscription to all of these platforms. Let's not waste any time and jump right into the OTT releases that you must not miss out on this weekend.

Cuttputtli

Cuttputtli is an Akshay Kumar-led crime thriller where Khiladi Kumar is playing the role of a cop trying to catch a dangerous serial killer. The plot is set in Kasauli, a town in Himachal Pradesh. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, 2022, and hasn't received too bright reviews. If you have seen it, do let us know in the comments section.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Not a critically acclaimed show in any manner, nor does it have any specific storyline. If you have seen the first season, then you don't need to understand what The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all about. It involves a lot of core people from Bollywood and gives you a peek into their lives. To be honest, it is a waste of time, but if you like wasting time, this could be your show this weekend. The show is already out on Netflix.

Lord of the Rings: Ring of Power

Lord of the Rings is a franchise that many are aware of across the world. The Lord of the Rings: Ring of Power is now available on Amazon Prime Video. It would be available on an episode-by-episode basis. Thus, you can't really binge-watch it. Two episodes are out, as per Google.

House of the Dragon - Episode 3

Two episodes of the House of the Dragon are already out and have received a lot of love. Now, the third episode is also not far away. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar, and the third episode would be available in India at 6:30 AM in India on September 5.