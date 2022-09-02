Google Foldable Pixel Phone Might Launch in 2023

Google's ambitions to introduce a foldable phone seem to still be in place. According to a recent article from The New York Times, the search engine behemoth is still developing a flexible device, and it may be ready by 2023, which is the following year. However, it is rumoured that Google is currently moving this to a new location. The majority of phones are typically produced in China.

The Manufacturing of the Google Foldable Smartphone

According to the stated source, Google has already started to relocate its production facilities out of China as a result of geopolitical unrest and "pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions." According to recent reports, the software giant now intends to begin producing 50% of its high-end phones in Vietnam the following year. However, it might still require China for some very technical and intricate production. For similar reasons, well-known companies like Apple plan to build and produce a small quantity of the iPhone 14 series in India. However, China will continue to be the primary location for producing the next iPhones. In essence, Apple will be able to "evaluate the ability for future manufacture" thanks to the move to India.

A foldable screen and hinge would "definitely require production to be close to major suppliers in China," the unnamed source said, adding that "Google is considering a foldable phone for 2023." According to the report, Google will continue to collaborate with Taiwan-based Foxconn on certain of its phones, which may even include foldable handsets.

The two largest tech launches of the year have not yet occurred. While Apple is rumoured to release its new iPhone 14 series on September 7, Google is expected to introduce its new Pixel 7 series in the upcoming weeks. The Pixel phone release date has not yet been announced. But a lot of information regarding both major series has already leaked. The Pixel 7 series isn't anticipated to reach India, but the iPhone 14 lineup is likely to do so. Long ago, Google ceased releasing its top-tier smartphones. India didn't receive the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, or Pixel 6. There is a potential that Google would reconsider and introduce the Pixel 7 in India as well, but the likelihood is quite slim.