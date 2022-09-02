Google Foldable Pixel Phone Might Launch in 2023

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Follow Us

Google Pixel

Google's ambitions to introduce a foldable phone seem to still be in place. According to a recent article from The New York Times, the search engine behemoth is still developing a flexible device, and it may be ready by 2023, which is the following year. However, it is rumoured that Google is currently moving this to a new location. The majority of phones are typically produced in China.

The Manufacturing of the Google Foldable Smartphone

According to the stated source, Google has already started to relocate its production facilities out of China as a result of geopolitical unrest and "pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions." According to recent reports, the software giant now intends to begin producing 50% of its high-end phones in Vietnam the following year. However, it might still require China for some very technical and intricate production. For similar reasons, well-known companies like Apple plan to build and produce a small quantity of the iPhone 14 series in India. However, China will continue to be the primary location for producing the next iPhones. In essence, Apple will be able to "evaluate the ability for future manufacture" thanks to the move to India.

A foldable screen and hinge would "definitely require production to be close to major suppliers in China," the unnamed source said, adding that "Google is considering a foldable phone for 2023." According to the report, Google will continue to collaborate with Taiwan-based Foxconn on certain of its phones, which may even include foldable handsets.

The two largest tech launches of the year have not yet occurred. While Apple is rumoured to release its new iPhone 14 series on September 7, Google is expected to introduce its new Pixel 7 series in the upcoming weeks. The Pixel phone release date has not yet been announced. But a lot of information regarding both major series has already leaked. The Pixel 7 series isn't anticipated to reach India, but the iPhone 14 lineup is likely to do so. Long ago, Google ceased releasing its top-tier smartphones. India didn't receive the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, or Pixel 6. There is a potential that Google would reconsider and introduce the Pixel 7 in India as well, but the likelihood is quite slim.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments