Oppo Might Cease Including Phone Chargers in Boxes Starting Next Year

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Oppo may stop including chargers in the package for some devices as early as next year, according to reports. Billy Zhang, Oppo's President of Overseas Sales and Services, was quoted by Android Police as saying that the company's proprietary chargers will be sold separately.

Oppo may stop including chargers in the package for some devices as early as next year, according to reports. Billy Zhang, Oppo's President of Overseas Sales and Services, was quoted by Android Police as saying that the company's proprietary chargers will be sold separately. According to reports, the news was presented during the Oppo Reno 8 launch event held in Europe earlier this week. The choice made by Oppo is consistent with what Samsung and Apple have said. Both manufacturers have ceased delivering chargers in boxes.

About the Impending Decision Made by the Company

Zhang added at the launch event, "In the upcoming year, we will remove the charger from the packaging for a number of products". The senior official continued, while discussing the development in more detail: "Consumers can't very easily obtain [SuperVOOC chargers], so we have to keep them in the box. To ensure that our customers may purchase the chargers and use them even after upgrading their devices, as we grow our company operations, we plan to remove chargers from the box and place them in the store."

Apple was the first major smartphone manufacturer to do away with the 3.5mm audio connector from their phones, followed by the charger included in the package. To increase sales of their own audio devices, many companies copied Apple's strategy. Although it's terrible, leaving the charger out of the box, but it makes sense because it would increase sales of branded smartphone accessories. Oppo has a significant market share in India, so it's unknown at this time if it has comparable aspirations there. Although the new report does not specifically state why this decision was made, it probably has environmental roots because other businesses have also cited them. Brands might be able to sell their incredibly fast chargers separately.

Oppo is now one of the few smartphone manufacturers to ship a lightning-fast charger with the device. Some OnePlus devices, as well as the company's own phones, use the SuperVOOC rapid charging technology. As of right now, there has been no news from OnePlus on any similar plans.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

