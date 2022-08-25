Oppo Enco Buds2 Launched in India

The Brand new earbuds of Oppo that are Oppo Enco Buds2 launched today in India with a budget-friendly price and wireless system. The new Oppo Enco Buds2 will be available in Oppo Stores and on Flipkart. The starting price of the Buds will be Rs 1,799; the Buds will go on sale from 31st August.

Oppo Enco Buds2 Specifications

With a 10mm big driver, the OPPO Enco Buds2 flow more air into your ears for improved bass performance. These drivers' titanium diaphragm coating enhances the earbuds' treble for a more evenly distributed sound. The TWS supports Dolby Atmos, which has three settings: Original Sound, Bass Boost, and Clear Vocals, as well as OPPO's own Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects. The IPX4 grade on the compact TWS demonstrates its resistance to splashes and sweat during exercise.

These buds also support seven hours of listening to the users on a full charge and 28 hours of listening from the case with three recharges. In fact, The 10 minutes of fast charging of these buds helps users to enjoy the music for an hour straight.

Budget- Friendly

The OPPO Enco Buds2 include deep neural network (DNN)-based AI deep noise cancellation algorithms that replicate binaural hearing to recognize human sounds and isolate them from background disturbances in real-time during calls. Additionally, the TWS has low-latency Bluetooth 5.2 Transmission, which allows for dependable connectivity. The use of OPPO mobile phones causes the greatest Bluetooth delay level. This means that users can now enjoy gaming with wired headphones' level of audio and video synchronization.

It pairs very quickly with any device, which lets users tap on a pop-up window to pair with the buds easily and quickly. The new feature of open-up flash helps users to connect automatically and disconnect automatically when the case is closed. They will be available in black colour from 31st August on Flipkart and Oppo stores at the price of Rs 1,799.