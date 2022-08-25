Vivo X80 Pro+ Reported to Launch in September

Reported by Palak Sharma

The next Vivo X80 handset will be the top-of-the-line smartphone in the X80 series and will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Highlights

  • The third gadget in the series will be the X80 Pro+.
  • Using a 4nm technology, this new Qualcomm chipset was created.
  • According to claims, this SoC uses 30% less energy.

Vivo X80 Pro+

The New Vivo X80 series was first launched in China in April this year, and the same series was launched in India in May. This Vivo X80 series has two smartphones which are Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 and now one more is added to the list, which is Vivo X80 Pro Plus, which has not been launched anywhere yet. A few weeks ago, the chipset and the global launch schedule for the Vivo X80 Pro+ were exclusively revealed by MySmartPrice. The top-of-the-line smartphone in the X80 series will be the upcoming Vivo X80, which will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Vivo X80 Pro Plus Launch Next Month

This New device of the Vivo X80 series will launch next month in September. This rumoured device will be Vivo X80 Pro Plus, which will be the third device in the Vivo X80 series. This smartphone will launch globally as well as in Indian Market as a successor to the Vivo X70 Pro+. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the most recent Qualcomm chipset and will provide power for the Vivo X80 Pro+. Based on a 4nm manufacturing process, this new Qualcomm chipset offers 10% CPU and GPU advancements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. More importantly, it is asserted that this SoC uses 30% less power, making it both more effective and important.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Camera

The phone will likely have Zeiss-tuned cameras and stabilisation like a gimbal. A quad-camera system on the rear of the X80 Pro+ would not be unexpected. The phone will have a quad-camera configuration with a 50MP (main) + 48MP (Sony IMX598) + 50MP (Samsung JN1) + 50MP (Samsung JN2) resolution. Additionally, a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED screen with the capability for a 120H refresh rate is anticipated for the phone. It probably also supports 120W rapid charging.

