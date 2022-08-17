Moto Tab G62 launched in India: Powered by Snapdragon

On Wednesday, the Motorola Moto Tab G62 was introduced in India. Together with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the tablet.

Highlights

  • The Moto Tab G62 LTE has an IP52 rating for water and dust protection.
  • A USB Type-C port is present on the new Motorola tablet.
  • The Moto Tab G62 has face unlock capability.

Moto G62

The newest Motorola tablet to go official in the Indian market is the Moto Tab G62. The Tab G62 is a mid-range device that was introduced in India and includes important features like a 2K display, a Snapdragon 6-series chipset, a large battery, and quad speakers.

Moto Tab G62 Specifications and Features

The Moto Tab G62 supports 4G networks and runs Android 12. A single Nano-SIM slot and a separate microSD card port are provided. A 10.61-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2K+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification is featured on the tablet. With features including a specific reading mode, a Kids area, and an Entertainment space, the tablet runs on a nearly vanilla version of Android 12. The tablet's 7,700mAh battery provides power and supports 20W rapid charging. The system features quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos for audiophiles.

The Tab G62's internal hardware includes a Snapdragon 680 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Motorola offers 64GB and 128GB storage options for the tablet. It has an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. A USB-C connector, a 3.5mm headphone socket, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac are among the tablet's standard connectivity options. The back of the tablet features a dual-tone pattern. Last but not least, it has a metallic design with a two-tone finish.

Moto Tab G62 Price and Availability

The price of the Moto Tab G62 is Rs 15,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 17,999 for the LTE model. The tablet's Wi-Fi version is presently offered by Flipkart in the Frost Blue colour choice. The Moto Tab G62 LTE is presently up for pre-order and will go on sale on August 22 at noon on Flipkart.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

