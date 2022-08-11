Motorola X30 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications

The Motorola X30 Pro and the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone were both introduced in China on Thursday. The event that was supposed to showcase the smartphone on August 2 was cancelled just hours beforehand. The recently released Motorola X30 Pro has a front camera that is placed in the centre and a curved rear panel. The smartphone has a 200MP rear camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Motorola X30 Pro Specifications and Features

A 6.73-inch pOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz is featured on the Motorola X30 Pro. The smartphone's panel is encircled by thin bezels on all sides and has an in-display fingerprint scanner. As was already established, the newly released smartphone has curved edges on either side of the rear screen and a punch-hole front camera that is centred. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, built on the cutting-edge 4nm technology, powers the Moto X30 Pro. The smartphone has up to 512GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone is said to be the first in the world to have a 200MP camera sensor and comes with a triple rear camera configuration. The other two sensors are a 12MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The Moto X30 Pro has a 60MP selfie camera on the front.

The Moto X30 Pro's battery capacity is 4,500mAh, and it supports 125W rapid charging. According to Motorola, the battery can be charged to 50% capacity in just 7 minutes and to 100% capacity in 19 minutes. Also supported by the Moto X30 Pro is 50W wireless fast charging.

Motorola X30 Pro Price and Availability

The Motorola X30 Pro's entry-level 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 3,699, or about Rs 43,600. However, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option has an MSRP of CNY 4,199, or around Rs 49,500. In addition, the Motorola X30 Pro's most expensive 12GB + 512GB storage model is now available in China for CNY 4,499, or about Rs 53,000.

The release date of the phone in other markets has not yet been confirmed by Motorola.