Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched

The newest foldable smartphone from the firm, the Moto Razr 2022, was unveiled on Thursday in China. A 50MP dual rear camera combination, a 6.7-inch OLED main display with 144Hz refresh rate, a smaller outer display, a 3,500mAh battery, and a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC are all included in the new Motorola smartphone. The smartphone is constructed of aeronautical aluminium and runs MyUI 4.0, an Android 12-based UI. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's global release was followed by the introduction of Motorola's foldable smartphone.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications and Features

MyUI 4.0, which is based on Android 12, powers the Moto Razr 2022. It has an upper-centre cutout 6.7-inch foldable OLED hole-punch primary display. The display has a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour support, HDR10+, and DC dimming. A 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display is available for accessing notifications and viewing the weather, among other things. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which can support up to 12GB of RAM, powers the smartphone.

The Moto Razr 2022 includes a dual rear camera configuration with a 50MP main sensor and a lens with optical image stabilisation on the camera front. A secondary 13MP sensor sports an ultra-wide angle lens with a 121-degree field of view. The backup camera is also capable of taking macro pictures. The Motorola smartphone has a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Up to 512GB of storage is offered with the Moto Razr 2022. The smartphone has 19 5G bands for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. With a 3,500mAh battery and 33W quick charging capability, it is portable. A 3-mic array and surround Dolby Atmos speakers are also included.

Moto Razr 2022 Price and Availability

The starting pricing for the Moto Razr 2022 is CNY 5,999 (about Rs 70,750) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Priced at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 76,650) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version and CNY 7,299 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model (roughly Rs 86,000). The website offers pre-orders for the Motorola phone in the colour Black. As of right now, there is no information on its introduction in other markets.